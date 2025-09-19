PARADISE, CA, MAUI, HI, LOS ANGELES, CA and who knows where else now!

The SATANIC ELITE doesn’t need a war anymore in taking over humanity. All they have to do is use a DEADLY LASER from space and fry people and property now. If they want steal land or murder human beings, the DEADLY LASER will be used from here on to seize anything they want now.

While BRAINDEAD HUMAN BEINGS are drunk on endless SATANIC ENTERTAINMENT, they DEMONIC ELITE are constantly plotting to shove the SATANIC ONE WORLD ORDER in our faces now. I believe they are now doing everything they can to lite a fire under CIVIL WAR.

If they can get you and I destroying each other, they don’t have to take the blame for killing off humanity. There’s universal spiritual laws that force them to tell you and I what they’re planning next. This is why they use the DEMONIC ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY to tell use what’s coming next. Unfortunately, They’ve created movies in such a way as to make us believe it’s fantasy and not realty.

YOU HAVE TO WAKEUP IF YOU WANT TO SURVIVE! The CORRUPT ELITE have now totally captured humanity with SKYNET and other SURVEILLANCE NETWORKS.

Please send this eye opening article to everyone you know and subscribe. The clock is ticking!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…