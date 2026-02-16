THE REAL JOE BIDEN WAS SHOT AT GITMO ON 2018! A CLONE SERVED AS PRESIDENT!
WAKEUP!
PLAY THE CLIP ABOVE OF SOLDIERS TURNING THE BACK ON THE FAKE BIDEN!
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
ABOVE VIDEO PROVES YOU AND I WERE FOOLED ABOUT THE RETARD/PEDO THE MONSTER FAKE BIDEN!
This is yet another proof we are living in the END TIMES of humanity. Please send this insane article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.