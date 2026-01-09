THE ABOVE VIDEO WILL BLOW YOUR MIND!

This shocking video will make you very uncomfortable if you follow organized religion. Jordon makes it perfectly clear how organized religion came to be. I’ve watched several of his videos over the years and a few areas do make me very uncomfortable. That being said if one seriously researches his teachings he or she will accept or reject them.

That being said, as one grows older and really takes a good look as to how this world was developed, one must agree with virtually all of his teachings. It’s fine to disagree with things you don’t accept or don’t want to understand. This is apart of realizing this is SATANS world and nothing will be corrected until Almighty God corrects this fallen world.

You and I are her to learn and evolve as pure souls in life. In order to do this we must unlearn the foolish concepts we’ve been taught from our births. The DEMONIC CONTROLLERS of this world have used and abused you and I throughout our lives. It’s time to FREE ourselves of noose that’s been placed around our necks that grows ever tighter every day now.

In one respect it’s great we’ve entered the END TIMES now. The WICKED GAMES the OCCULT ELITE have played you and I with will be coming to & end before long. We will soon be free of their demonic clutches one way or another before long. As free loving soul’s, we know where we’re going when we transition from this prison we’re stuck in now. Remember what the bible said. Fear those who can kill the body and soul.

Please send this eye opening video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…