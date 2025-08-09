The author has had to deal with the IN-JUSTICE SYSTEM just as I have had to do, in my 77 years of living on this INSANE PLANET. I found out on more than one occasion, the judge, prosecutor, lawyers and court is against the person being charged with a crime. In fact! Citizens are guilty until proven innocent. The entire justice system is geared toward bankrupting the individual. It’s a money making endeavor and the defendant is the one who gets screwed in the end in most instances.

As one travels throughout his or her life, they should do everything in their power to avoid getting into trouble with the cops and the corrupt courts. More often than not it will lead to endless pain and misery if it happens to you. No one in the justice system can be trusted. Most of the people working within this system are FREEMASONS! This includes the cops and sheriffs who work for monster.

Believe it or not! I’m still paying CHILD SUPPORT on my three adult children who are now nearly 50 and older. Why? I was told by the Indiana child support system the only way child support could end was if I paid it off or died! That’s a hell of a thing for a 77 year old disabled Vietnam era veteran. Yes! My X wife could refuse it but she refuses to re-marry and uses the money to help support herself.

I purchased this book a few years after it was published. It truly is a bible of sorts. It taught me everything I needed to know, about how out of control the in-justice system is. If you want to honestly protect yourself from all these insane people who want to take your money and lock you up. It’s a must you read this amazing book now!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…

CLICK THIS LINK TO READ THE BOOK ON INTERNET ARCHIVE: https://archive.org/details/The_Outlaws_Bible/page/n11/mode/2up