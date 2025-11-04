Above vieo is tell you the truth as to why human beings have been lied to for birth!

I agree with 95% of the above video. However, I believe in the teachings of Jesus. In essence he taught the basic principles of this video. He’s the WAY-TRUTH & LIFE! NO ONE ENTERS HEAVEN EXCEPT THROUGH HIM.

The part of this video I do not agree with is humans do not need a savior in order to tap into their spiritual essence. When one projects out of the body there’s nothing to protect him or her from DEMONIC ATTACKS. This is where Jesus and His angels come in. When one has accepted Jesu as their Lord & Savior, He and his angels protect the soul when it’s out of the physical body.

Other individuals doing soul travel do not have this protection unless Almighty God will it. The DEMONS are the DISEMBODIED SPIRITS of the FALLEN GIANTS. They seek to KILL-STEAL & MURDER HUMANITY at the request of LUCIFER/SATAN. I prove this when i posted Deborah Tavares report here. NASA’S FUTURE STRATEGIC ISSUES/FUTURE WARFARE TERRIFYING DOCUMENT. BE VERY SCARED!:

Please send this critical article to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…