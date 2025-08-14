It’s been two days+ and I still can’t upload a damn video. I’ve read several comments about this online and people are livid they can’t upload either. I’m reduced to creating these articles and that’s it. It’s my opinion TRUTHERS are having the FREE SPEECH noose tighten around them now.

Either SUBSTACK has betrayed us or the SATANIC FORCES that control the world are SILENCING all TRUTH now. If you’ve ever read Matthew 24 in the bible, then you know PATRIOTS and CHRISTIANS will be destroyed in the END TIMES we’re now living in.

Did you know if TRUMP declares full blown MARTIAL LAW all of our GOD GIVEN RIGHTS ARE DEAD? No more ENTERTAINMENT! No more going out to eat or the GROCERY STORE! you won’t even be allowed outside your HOME. You’ll be a PRISONER inside your own body!

The bible also declares a VEIL of DELUSION (NOW) WILLBE CAST OVER HUMANITY AND THEY WILL BELIVE SATANS LIES (NOW).

I’ve tried 3 BROWSERS, cleared CATCHES, and nothing works! I’m not sure where to go from here! The INTERNET may be going BLACK by Monday. It’s clearly evident something real evil is coming by all the DISASTERS throughout the world now. It’s INSANE the average person is so transfixed on SATANIC ENTERTAINMENT, he or she will never know what hit them when suddenly the con market crashed any day now.

When the STOCK MARKET FLIPS you’ll be pushed into CORRUPT CRYPTO and loose all rights to your money. The SATANIC ELITE will then control every aspect of your life! It’s too late to do anything about it now because the vast majority of humanity failed to WAKEUP!

Hopefully you’ve prepped and have PERSONAL PROTECTION. What’s coming will put everyone is SHEER TERROR! Your life as you now know it will end with a BANG!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…