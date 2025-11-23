I’m amazed this fantastic historical aspect of the JFK Assassination didn’t get CENSORED like countless, documents, videos and photos have been throughout the years. It’s insane 62 years have now passed since JFK was brutally murdered and the CENSORING still continues today. I’m referring to DONALD TRUMP refusing to release the damning CIA FILES!

Sadly, all of the files in the JFK Assassination have been altered and or destroyed in those 62+ years. If that wasn’t bad enough, 100’s of witnesses have been murdered or suicided in those 62+ years of the coverup. Don’t think for one minute this corrupt practice isn’t going on today because it is. The families still living are still in fear of their lives even now. Especially since America now has & out of control government.

It’s recommended you watch this series more than once because it’s packed fool of valuable information.

Please send this amazing video series to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP sleeping humanity now!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…