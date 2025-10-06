1936 — The first MedBed prototype was born. Not a healing machine — a cellular reset device. It restored damaged tissue, erased pain, and reactivated DNA memory. The project was labeled “Too Powerful for Humanity.” And buried. 1938 — The elite seized it. They didn’t destroy it to protect you. They destroyed it to own you. 1967 — The technology resurfaced. Engineers replicated the resonance field — 7.83 Hz, Earth’s true frequency. Bodies healed. Diseases vanished. The Pentagon intervened. It disappeared again. 1989 — “MedBed is Dangerous!” screamed the headlines. Fake explosions. False data. Only the copies were destroyed. The originals moved underground. 1997 — IonicCare was born. The Mini MedBed. Portable. Handheld. A weapon for the people. 2017 — IonicCare hit the public. Recovery stories went viral. Pharma panicked. Bans. Lawsuits. Censorship. But the code was already out. Quantum healing could not be stopped. 2025 — NOW. IonicCare carries the official MedBed chipset. Scalar engines. Tesla resonance. What they hid in bunkers — now fits in your hand. 2027–2028 — Full MedBed deployment. For all. No elites. No gatekeepers. The quiet revolution begins.

After the SATANIC ELITE FORCED THE DEADLY COVID SHOT ON HUMANITY, How in the world could trust them or PRESIDENT TRUMP who signed off on it?

My concern would be what else does this suspicious medbed do? I wonder if it could pump thoughts into one’s brain or inject them with the MARK OF THE BEAST TECHNOLOGY? I would be very suspicious of entering any of their WICKED HOSPITALS now! Remember how their OXYGEN MACHINES killed countless people DURING COVID?

I would feel safer using technology that used copper, light or sound. At least one would have total control in doing so at the very least. Please send this important article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP sleeping humanity.

