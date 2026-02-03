It’s sad after 60 yers the JFK ASSASSINATION is still being CENSORED. I have several JFK VIDEOS here on my SUBSTACK further exposing the JFK ASSASSINATION. But as usual, countless humans will still ignore this crime of the century!

When JFK was viciously assassinated on 11/22/63 this killed TRUTH in America. Today we’re seeing all CORRUPT POLITICIANS LYE, STEAL & CHEAT all of us. Seriously, a person is mentally ill if he or she believe’s anything a politician says or does these days. In my opinion, politicians are worse than the mafia. At least they hade a code of honor unlike the snakes in our corrupt government. By the way, I sincerely believe mafia/CIA James files did deliver the fatal bullet to JFK’s skull on 11/22/63.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…