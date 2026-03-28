THIS IS & EXCELLENT DOCUMENTARY EXPOSED JUST HOW EVER AMERICAS GOVERNMENT HAS ALWAYS BEEN AND CONTINUES TO BE.

Please read my JFK Coup D Etat blowing the lid off the JFK ASSASSINATION here: HERE’S THE FREE BOOK LINK TO MY SHOCKING REVEAL ABOUT THE JFK ASSASSINATION: https://substack.com/@earthshakingnews333/p-179515482

I also have several videos on my SUBSTACK exposing the endless crimes of our fascist government.

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…