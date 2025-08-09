The above two videos provides a complete picture on how THE ILLEGAL FEDERAL RESERVE seized America and destroyed countless lives.

Charles Lindbergh Sr. WARNED! “This [Federal Reserve Act] establishes the most GIGANTIC TRUST on EARTH. When the President (Woodrow Wilson) signs this bill, the INVISIBLE GOVERNMENT of the MONETARY POWER will be LEGALIZED....the worst legislative crime of the ages is perpetrated by this banking and currency bill.”

THIS CORRUPT BILL WAS VOTED ON WHEN MOST OF Congress out for Christmas vacation. Corrupt The Federal Reserve was also behind the ILLEGAL TAX ACT. It was never ratified by Congress which means it’s ILLEGAL for the CORRUPT I.R.S. to steal the money American’s pay in TAXES both then and now as well.

Make no mistake about! The SATANIC FEDERAL RESERVE will bring down the CORRUPT STOCK MARKET in the very near future! In fact! The economy is in a slow free fall right now. In every town and city countless homes and buildings are empty right now. Thousands of jobs are being eliminated right now through A-I. Products and services are exploding in price right now. This includes one’s insurance, rents and house payments as well.

Humanity is now in the END TIMES and the pain and misery will only get worse in the coming days. It won’t help humanity has the head in the sand and refuses to look up and see the sheer hell coming upon the earth right now. The bible warns humanity is now under a VEIL of DELUSION. The bible also warns a VEIL of DELUSION is now cast over humanity.

It’s time to wakeup and smell the roses.

Please send this critical video to everyone you know and subscribe. This is the only way to reach the lost souls of this corrupt world.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…