THE HIDDEN TRUTH ABOUT ADRENOCHROME EXPOSED!EARTH SHAKING NEWSJun 25, 2026ShareJon Stewart@JonStewartILWhat are the elite doing? This was taken down many years ago and just resurfaced. 11:20 AM · Jun 25, 2026 · 675 Views1 Reply · 2 Reposts · 10 LikesTRUTH REVEALED!Please send this eye opening video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.RickDisabled vietnam era veteran & truther…Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.SubscribeSharePreviousNext