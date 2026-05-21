THIS SHOCKING VIDEO EXPOSES THE RAW TRUTH AMERICA IS NOW DYING!

WATCH & WEEP!

Remember what the bible warns: A VEIL OF DELUSION CAST OVER HUMANITY AND THEY WILL BELIEVE SATANS ENDLESS LIES!

Send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…