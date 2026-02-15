The Great American Lie Copy 47.1MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

DOWNLOAD THE ABOVE BOOK TO DISCOVER A SHOCKING TRUTH!

The above book will reveal that all American’s were captured even before America became a nation in 1776. You’ll discover a SECRET CABAL called ILLUMINATI/FREEMASONRY was behind the formation of America. Like a huge spider web, it’s demonic arms reached into all aspects of society. Behind it were secret mega wealthy families pulling the strings. Behind them were a SATANIC ALIEN ENTITY called SATAN with his DEMONIC DEMONS.

Please send this shocking book to everyone you know & subscribe. Its the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteraan & truther…