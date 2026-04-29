The Great American Lie Copy 47.1MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

CAN YOU HANDLE REALTY?

I wrote this shocking book exposing how America and the world has controlled humanity from their birth leading into their deaths. If you want to know how the satanic world really works you need to read this shocking book now.

Please send to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…WAKEUP!