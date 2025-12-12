The above video Joel Osteen is just one example of all the endless corruption within the mega church empire. People like myself are sick and tired of these SATANIC DEVIL FLASHING HYPOCRITES FLEECING HUMAN BEINGS.

Sadly, human beings searching for God put their faith in another human being rather than going within and asking Jesus to come into their life. When people discover they don’t need a FAKE PREACHER, SATANIC PROPHET or A CON MAN like the SATANIC POPE, he or she discovers the real truth in life.

Organized churches want to control their flocks for their personal gains and nothing more. These HYPOCRITES like the late Jimmy Swaggart built a ministry upon LIES and ENDLESS DECIET. I’m amazed the Swaggart empire still ranks in around $10 million a month even though they still flash SATANS OCCULT DEVIL SIGN.

Below what the late Anton Lavey founder of the church of satan said about the devil sign:

I created the above photo a few years ago exposing countless preaches flashing SATANS OCCULT DEVIL SIGN. If you support any preacher flashing this HELLISH SIGN you will be held accountable by Almighty God when you draw your last breath on earth.

Please send this video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…