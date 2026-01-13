WE’RE IN A SPIRITUAL WAR FOR OUR VERY SOULS NOW!

WRONG WILL BE RIGHT & RIGHT WILL BE WRONG!

The above video should serve as a WARNING that no one can be trusted anymore! This includes our out of control government or the HATEFUL PROTESTERS trying to bring down America. By the way, the women killed was a paid protester to help bring down America.

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…

THERE’S NO WINNERS IN THIS FIGHT FOR SURVIVAL NOW!