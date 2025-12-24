The video makes a lot of sense to me but we will have to wait and see what suddenly transpires.

Avove are the 3 bombers pictured in the IPET GOAT occult video.

Above could either be THE DOME OF THE ROCK or a MOSQUE blown up IN THE ipet goat video. It would make perfect sense to blowup the dome to pull in a world war between middle east nations and the West which includes the United States to defend Israel.

ABOVE IS THE ipet goat video.

PLEASE SEND THIS URGENT WARNING TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW & SUBSCRIBE. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now. The clock is ticking…

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…