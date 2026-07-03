THE END OF SMALL TOWNS IN AMERICA HAS ARRIVED! WAKEUP!
I lived in Kansas from 1980 until around 1984. I was able to photograph several historic places like Dodge City at the time. Back then most of Kansas will still alive unlike in today’s WICKED CRUEL WORLD.
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At the end of this video is the Garden Of Eden in Lucas, Kansas. I was there at have slides of this unique sculpture. Sadly though, like everything else in this fallen world. Nothing ever stays the same and the dramatic changes for the world continue on, as we speed further into the END TIMES of AMERICA NOW!
WAKEUP!
Please send this eve opening video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
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