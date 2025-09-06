It’s clear the OCCULT ELITE are hiding countless secrets in Antarctica. You and I can’t explore this mysterious but all the satanic world leaders can. The being who spoke with Admiral Richard Bird told the truth! The world is now drowning in endless evil.

Humanity is worshipping $$$ money and perverted entertainment while, millions of homeless POOR are living in the dirty streets of BABYLON AMERICA. Countless lost souls are living it up like what happened just before the 1929 STOCK MARKET CRASH. Those INSANE PEOPLE were EATING, DRINKING and living it up like the party would never end. When they least expected it, The stock market crashed and they were left penny-less in PAGAN AMERICA.

THE HOMELESS DEPRESSION 1920’S-30’S THEN!

HOMELESS NOW!

America is now in the END OF DAYS! History always REPEATS ITSELF! The clock is ticking and are you prepared for the SHEER HELL coming any day now?

When the SATANIC ELITE flip the market (9/11?), the money you have in the bank will virtually disappear as well as your stocks and bonds. Thousands of jobs are disappearing every month now. When you can’t pay for your loans the SATANIC ELITE will take everything you have!

If you didn’t prepare bt now you’re screwed! Remember! The SATANIC ELITE serve SATAN and he wants you and your family dead! The DEADLY COVID SHOT was proof enough our days are numbered as a human entity! The INSANE ELITE could crash the stock market on the blood moon tomorrow (9/7/2025). They always inflict their ever on & occult day don’t you know!

Please send this enlightening article to everyone you know and subscribe. If you fail to WARN your loved ones the blood could be on your hands!!!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…