THE RICH & SUPER RICH IN AMERICA WERE AND ARE SUPER EVIL.

These demon possessed people look down on you and I with sheer contempt. Their insane lives were hidden until now. These lost people have no concept of right and wrong because their god is money and materialism.

These insane people live beyond the rule of law that’s being exposed today. Like the 6th degree WITCH hillary Clinton once said, “the laws were made for little people.” While these mentally rich people play their evil games now. Judgement is coming in short order.

The SPIRITUAL LAWS of ALMIGHTY GOD are still in force. “WHAT ONE SOWS-HE OR SHE WILL REAP, either in this life of when these mentally people draw their last breaths on planet earth.

Please send this eye opening video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…