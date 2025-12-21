The above video exposes some of the Epstein child sex traffic photos. Of course damning I.D.’s of the victim’s have been blacked out. Of course nothing directly about PEDO TRUMP of course. He cannot hide the fact that his name is in the Epstein flight logs pictured below.

In addressing this sickening subject, one should keep in mind the raping of children and their sacrifice, it has gone on since Adam & Eve’s fall in the Garden of Eden. While that’s not right, the SATANIC ELITE have carried on this bloody tradition 1,000’s of yers ago. It shouldn’t surprise anyone today all these horror stories are being exposed right now.

Make no mistake about it! all the rich and powerful families of the world still hold this evil tradition precious now. He or she feels it’s their birth right in upholding SATANS BLOOD SACRIFICES today. It makes my blood boil every time I have to bring to light these ancient OCCULT practices.

The bible WARNS it’s a curse to worship unlimited power and money. Make no mistake about it! If one strives for this in life he or she will fall under that curse. I’ll be uploading more videos of ultra rich families who’ve fell under this ugly curse as time permits.

Please send this important video to everyone youn know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…