THE DEATH OF HISTRORIC FRONTIER VILLAGE! SAD...
I’VE BEEN FOLLOWING HISTORY HUNTERS FOR NEARLY A DECADE NOW. I LOVE JEFF’S CHANNEL BECAUSE IT BRINGS ME BACK TO HAPPIER TIMES IN AMERICA.
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IT’S REALLY SAD TODAY’S CHILDREN HAVE NO IDEA WHAT BEING A CHILD USED TO BE.
Please send this sad video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to EXPOSE REALTY now.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
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