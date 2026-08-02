I’VE BEEN FOLLOWING HISTORY HUNTERS FOR NEARLY A DECADE NOW. I LOVE JEFF’S CHANNEL BECAUSE IT BRINGS ME BACK TO HAPPIER TIMES IN AMERICA.

IT’S REALLY SAD TODAY’S CHILDREN HAVE NO IDEA WHAT BEING A CHILD USED TO BE.

Please send this sad video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to EXPOSE REALTY now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…