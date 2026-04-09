THE ART OF DECEPTION IN SATANS EARTH!EARTH SHAKING NEWSApr 09, 2026Share🛑 mocking the PEOPLE@alextopolWHO DIRECTS THE GLOBAL PLAY? 6:10 PM · Apr 8, 2026 · 166K Views105 Replies · 1.73K Reposts · 3.8K LikesVIRTUALLY EVERYTHING HAS BEEN FAKED IN SATANS EARTH NOW!Please send this shocking clip to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now!RickDisabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.SubscribeSharePreviousNext