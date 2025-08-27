HERE’S THE NYC FANTASTIC FIREFIGHTERS YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://rumble.com/user/michaelj5326?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_m

The above video will shock the HELL out of you.It proves 9/11 was & INSIDE JOB!

I have several 9/11 videos on my Brighteon channel at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rthorne/home

There’s plenty of Proof on the internet proving Americas TRAITOR GOVERNMENT was behind 9/11 via the bush/chaney dictatorship. Sadly, the SATANIC DEEP STATE controls our government and they designed the 9/11 death trap. Why? To usher in their SATANIC ONE WORLD ORDER. The evil PATRIOT ACT and the NDAA placed a NOOSE around the American people.

Now DEMONIC A-I is slowly stealing all of our God Given Rights NOW! While humanity is consumed with endless SATANIC ENTERTAINMENT, their ability to live freely is being taken away from him or her. With each tragic “FALSE FLAG,” the evil DEEP STATE has robbed humanity of their right to exist on this evil planet.

IF YOU DO NOT STAND UP NOW AND PREPARE TO FIGHT THIS ENDLESS EVIL, YOU WILL BE CONSUMED BY IT IN SHORT ORDER.

I believe this 9/11/2025 (my birthday) there could very will be another huge FALSE FLAG! Remember hurracine Erwin recently? Did you know there was also at CAT-5 Erwin on 9/11/2001? Could this last Hurracine Erwin be a signal another 9/11 FALSE FLAG is coming in 2025?

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…