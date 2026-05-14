THE $$$/666 SATANIC PAPER MONEY IS WORTHLESS AND HERE'S ANOTHER ASPECT OF THE NEVER ENDING CON GAME!
I DESIGNED THE ABOVE 666 DOLLAR BILL TO EXPOSE THE SATANIC TRUTH!
ABOVE IS EXPOSED THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD’S SATANIC 666 SECRET MONEY AND HOW HUMANITY HAS BEEN SCREWED FROM THE VERY BEGINNING OF ITS CREATION.
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Rick
DISABLED VIETNAM ERA VETERAN & TRUTHER…
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