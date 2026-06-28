THIS AMAZING VIDEO WILL PLACE YOU INTO THE HORRIFIC DEPRESSION ONCE AGAIN.

It’s critical you understand how destructive this DESIGNED STOCK MARKET WAS FOR ALL HUMANITY. It affected everyone worldwide at the time. I love color because it provides intense insight into the human condition as it were at the time. This time however,

Make no mistake about it! This will happen yet again in the very near future. It will be 1,000 times more destructive this time. Why? Because the world’s CRUSHING DEBT is MULTI TRILLIONS NOW and counting. I believe the world debt is at least a QUAD TRILLION+ now!

What’s truly shocking is the vast majority of humanity lives in la la land now. The corrupt entertainment venues are virtually filled now. Instead of humans saving money or paying down their DEBT. These stupid fools are using deadly credit cards to fuel their out of control spending.

What’s even more shocking is, these insane people are not prepping and arming themselves in order to prepare, for the out of control chaos that’s coming to the world in short order. BIBLICAL PROPHECY is warning us right now that we are living in the END TIMES. Read Matthew 24 and Jesus will tell you that we are in fact living in the worst time in history now.

The MAN MADE DEADLY WETHER DISASTERS HAPPENING RIGHT NOW, is further proof the end of the age is now at hand. Don’t be one of the fools who will perish when sudden destruction suddenly happens not long from now.

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…