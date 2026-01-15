TERRIFYING MARINE 1 LOOKS LIKE A MONSTER!
WAKEUP!
THE ABOVE 2 VIDEOS SHOULD SCARE THE HELL OUT OF YOU.
Not only is this bug looking aircraft very strange looking, there’ virtually no sound it emits. I’m sure it has all the bell & whistles like a deadly laser built into it. I’ve said before tHE SATANIC ELITE have technology at least of what’s on the open market right now. Only DIVINE PROTECTION can protect you and I from the sheer hell coming upon the earth right now. There’s no mistake about it! You and I are living in the END TIMES right now.
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Please send this FRIGHTENING WAKEUP CALL to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.