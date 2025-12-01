IF THIS HAPPENS PRECIOUS METALS WILL BE WORTH 10%!

This also means you better not turn in your precious metals and have plenty of PREPS and weapons to fend off anything FASCIST AMERICA does to you and your family. The above video should TERRIFY THE HELL OUT OF YOU.

Please send this URGENT WARNING to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP HUMANITY NOW~!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…