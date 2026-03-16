HUMANITY HAS BEEN MADEA FOOL!. He or she goes along to get along while this satanic elite has destroyed all reality! In my opinion humans get what they deserve for now waking up and fighting this satanic evil.

you better understand we’re now in the END TIMES and all humanity is swcrewed! I’ve tried for 50+ years to get human beings to realize all of us have been made to be suckers now. You better prep and PRAY because HELL ON EARTH has arrived!!!

Please send to everyone you know & subscribe. THIS IS THE ONLY WAY TO WAKEUP HUMANITY RIGHT NOW!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…