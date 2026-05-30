THIS EXCELLENT TEACHING WILL SHOCK YOU!

WARNING! If you go to see the DISCLOSURE DAY by PEDOPHILE STEVEN SPIELBERG, YOU COULD GET POSSESSED WATCHING THIS DEMONIC MOVIE. Remember! there’s always hidden messages programmed into movies and live tv! It’s part of the DEMONIC DECEPTION SATAN programs to deceive all humanity. Personally, I would not go to see this possessed movie if I were you…you’ll be programmed as you’re watching it…

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era beteran & truther…