SUPERBUG HITS 27 STATES DRUG RESISTANT! FORCED INJECTIONS COMING?
WAKEUP!
THE ABOVE VIDEO WILL WAKE YOU UP! I BELIEVE FORCED INJECTIONS ARE COMING. WHAT IS THE SUPER BUG OUTBREAK WAS CAUSING BY THE NON STOP DEADLY CHEMTRAILING?
Please send this WARNING to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
MY WIFE AND I HAVE BEEN STRUGGLING WITH THE FLUE FOR A VEW WEEKS NOW. THERE'S REPORTS NANO SILVER WILL HELP FIGHT OFF INFECTIONS. KEEP PRAYING BECAUSE THAT'S ALL WE AS BELIEVER'S IN JESUS HAVE NOW.
GOD BLESS!
RICK
I've been seeing articles about a super bug hitting airports. No better place to release it! In 2019 I was a bartender at Panama City airport. In September of that year everybody started getting sick, really sick including me. I was out of work for almost 3 weeks with a sick Ive never felt before. I couldn't breathe and I was crawling to the bathroom. When I finally got better and went back to work the sick had spread through the entire airport. I worked just over a week then had a day off. I was recovered, could breathe, and sick was gone. I woke that morning in total hypoxia. I did not have the breath to call 911 and had to text my ex and told him call NOW and tell them to break down the door because I cant get there. I remember them getting there and then I woke up 3 days later as they were pulling the vent tube from my throat. Now Im still grappling with was that the engineered virus or 5G being activated in Panama City as our "reward" for hurricane Michael wiping out the infrstructure, or was it a combination? 5G was turned on in September 2019. I actually praise GOD for this happening BEFORE they started murdering people on ventilators!!! HE saved me!! But ya, my whole point is that airports are a prime vector to disburse this EVIL shit! I almost feel like we were a test town. I listen to everything as I listened to the doctors and nurses after they woke me up and that hospital was full of cases like mine. They had NO clue what was going on!