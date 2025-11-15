YOU NEED TO HEAR THE ABOVE VIDEO! DON’T FORGET TO QUESTION EVERYTHING IN THE PROCESS…

I found the above video extremely interesting. However, I do not believe anything unless I see factual proof. Humanity lives in a bubble of illusion here on planet earth. The BIBLE WARNS TO TEST THE SPIRITS TO SEE IF THEY’RE REAL OR NOT.

In regard to a SOUL being stolen, I believe NO STOLE CANBE STOLEN UNLESS THE PERSON WILLS IT. Almighty God gave all humans FREE WILL. Therefore, a person has to willingly give up his or her soul in order for it to be stolen. If an individual is born into a SATANIC FAMILY, he or she is at a disadvantage of course but, the person can free themselves from that DEMONIC REALITY, in calling out to JESUS for help. One could also seek the help from a true spiritual professional that knows how to free him or her from this SATANIC BONDAGE.

One must remember this physical life is a testing ground for all souls. It’s up to each of us to SPIRITUALLY UPLIFT OURSELVES from the evil bondage we’re stuck in. In Matthew 24 in the bible JESUS WARNS, what it will be like in these END TIMES we’re now living in. You need to read this because it’s exactly what’s happening in the world today.

You must FREE YOURSELF of this material domain humanity is stuck in now. We we draw our last breath we only take our SOUL & SPIRIT. The physical body fades away in the process. While we’re here we have to LOVE ONE ANOTHER and LOVE ALMIGHTY GOD. Jesus entire ministry was about showing humanity the SPIRITUAL WAY and loving each other.

HORRIFIC SUFFERING IS COMING TO HUMANITY NOW! Why? He or she failed to do what Jesus commanded. You better REPENT & pray YOU’RE COUNTED WORTHY TO EXCAPE THIE HORRIBLE SUFFERING COMING NOW! I hope you’ve prepped and you’re ready to fight the HORRIFIC SPIRITUAL WAR coming upon the world now.

Please send this important article to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…