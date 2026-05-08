PLEASE COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW IN YOUR SEARCH ENGINE TO WATCH THIS SHOCKING UPDATE: https://open.substack.com/pub/earthshakingnews333/p/the-world-has-gone-insane-and-rfb?r=hhpp1&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

Please send this shocking update to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…