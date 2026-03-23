IT’S TRUE HUMANITY LIVES IN A CLOWN WORLD AND HUMANITY ARE THE CLOWNS.

It’s sad humans are just now waking up when it’s too late. All of us are controlled and most humans don’t even know it. Real food has been replaced by human meat now! 1,000’s of laws have already been passed to hog tie you and I! We are the useless eaters and the satanic elite are our controllers.

If you really think life is repressive now you haven’t seen anything yet. Remember what Matthew 24 says! The true believers in Jesus will be hunted down and murdered. Thank about it! Jesus wnt to the cross and suffered the most brutal death in the history of humanity. Why should we be any more special than him?

Unless we are taken out of her or die in the process we too will suffer horrible deaths just as Jesus did. America is mystery Babylon and we will be consumed alone with her when Almighty God decides our enemies will over run her and murder most if not all of us.

Seriously! Do you really wand to live in America when our fascist government already tracks you through your tracking cellphone. A drone could fly over your home at any time and that’s the end of you! There’s 17,000+ terrorists in America right now according to trump! The enemy is inside the gates and you don’t even know it.

Real REALTY is far more horrifying than you’ll ever know. right now. The fake food is slow killing you! The tv is keeping you hypnotized so you can’t see what’s before you now! Your cellphone has blocked your realty! Humanity has been taken over just like the movie 1984.

I’m trying to WAKE YOU UP so you can see your days are numbered now. The end of real life has already disappeared. Real life isn’t on this God forsaken planet. Realty is in the next one to come if you’re a God fearing human being. I never sold my soul for fame and fortune have you?

WAKEUP!

Please send this eye opening video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now…

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…