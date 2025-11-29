Is the above video really happening humanity now? I know I feel tired all the time now no matter how much sleep I get. Past injuries doesn’t help either. I do have ringing in my ears from time to time.

My wife & I are plugged into Jesus! In my 77+ years on this planet I know what’s happening in the world isn’t like anything I’ve ever experienced. The sheer hatred in the world is beyond anything I’ve ever experienced before. I truly believe humanity is facing their DARK NIGHT OF THE SOUL NOW.

Each of us have to decide for ourselves now what we are and what we will be in the uncertain future coming. This world and the humans in it has to change physically & spiritually or no life can function here anymore.

Please send this eye opening video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEN humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther….