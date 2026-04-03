SHOCKING REALTY OF SALOON GIRLS IN THE OLD WEST!
THIS HASN’T CHANGED SINCE THE OLD WEST. Woman are still treated the same today even though they earn far more money now. The very same con games are still enforce in our present times. The so called justice system still protects the rich & powerful so called humans.
Please send this eye opening video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to wakeup humanity now.
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Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
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