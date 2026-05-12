ABOVE IS LBJ FLASHING SATANS DEMONIC DEVIL SIGN!

ABOVE IS A SHOCKING VIDEO AT THE LADYBIRD FUNERAL FLASHING SATANS DEMONIC DEVIL SIGN.

Lady bird come from money and lbj married her for that cursed money!

LBJ MISTRESS MADELINE BROWN EXPOSES THIS SATANIC BASTARD IN THE ABOVE VIDEO!

Please send this shocking article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…