HAARPS MOST SHOCKING SECRET VIDEO LINK: https://img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net/tenant/amp/entityid/AA1D0MIJ.img?w=1280&h=720&m=4&q=89

THIS VIDEO PROVES HUMANITY HAS BEEN CONNED SINCE THEY WERE BORN DAH!

WANT MORE PROOF GO TO THE HISTORY OF CHEMTRAILING HERE:

Nothing could be more evident about the SATANIC ELITES CONTROL OF THE WEATHER than living here in little Polson, Montana. In the 8 years my wife & I have lived here in Indian country. We’ve been BOMBARDED by non stop DEADLY CHEMTRAILS both day & night. The air constantly STINKS even though we have O factories!

Why has Polson, Mt. been the TARGET for these DEADLY CHEMTRAILING secret operations by the DEADLY CIA, MILITARY and PRIVATE GREEDY CONTRACTORS? Could it be the larget fresh water lake West of the Mississippi? Could it be because we live on & Indian reservation? In my opinion, it’s all of the above and the fact our town only has a population of 5,000 people. The INSANE OPERATORS (the TRAITOR u.s. GOVERNMENT) think few human’s will notice if the non stop DEADLY CHEMTRAILING is HIDDEN of course dah!

Remember this! When your part of America is slammed by a deadly storm it originated here in little Polson, Montana. Sure we rarely get severe storms but we have to content with the non stop DEADLY SPRAYS falling from the once beautiful Montana skies!!!

It’s does no good to create a petition to fight these EVIL BASTARDS! They’re ABOVE THE LAW and will keep DESTROYING HUMANITY until the cows come drifting home so to speak! Pray Almighty God will end this NON STOP EVIL NOW! Our only hope is DIVINE INTERVENTION will end this INSANE HELL!

Please send this WARNING to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam ewra veteran & truther…