DIC\TATOR TRUMP IS NOW GOING TO BUILD A 666 PRESIDENT LIBRARY IN FLORIDA. All this damn unlimited building while the American people are being financially crushed now. STOP SPENDING MONEY YOU DON’T HAVE. This is the only way to hurt the BILLIONARE CORPORATIONS who are destroying America now.

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran truther…