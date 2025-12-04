SHOCKING NEW MILITARY LASER EXPOSED!
WE'RE IN WICKED TIMES NOW!
ARE YOU TERRIFIED YET? PLAY THE ABOVE VIDEO!
are going to get ever more My God! will it ever end humanity wanting to murder each other on this evil planet? Jesus said LOVE ONE ANOTHER not MURDER EACH OTHER!
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
This is clear proof humanity is living in the END TIMES right now. America is being destroyed from within while brain dead humanity get drunk watching mindless SATANIC ENTERTAINMENT. There is SUDDENLY coming a time humanity will WAKEUP but then SUDDEN DESTRUCTION will blast forth and they will be MURDERED.
If you don’t get it watch the videos here on my SUBSTACK I’ve posed here.
Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP HUMANITY now.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Brillaint expose on the militarization of directed energy systems. Your point about the escaltion of laser weapons technology speaks to a fundamental shift in modern warfare where precision targeting replaces kinetic projectiles. What's particuarly concerning isnt just the existence of these systems but the absence of meaningful international frameworks to regulate their deployment and use.