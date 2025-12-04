EARTH SHAKING NEWS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
6h

Brillaint expose on the militarization of directed energy systems. Your point about the escaltion of laser weapons technology speaks to a fundamental shift in modern warfare where precision targeting replaces kinetic projectiles. What's particuarly concerning isnt just the existence of these systems but the absence of meaningful international frameworks to regulate their deployment and use.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 RICHARD THORNE · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture