SHOCKING! NBC/CBS LIES ABOUT GLOBAL WARMING AND CON/CHEMTRAILS EXPOSED!
WAKEUP!
ABOVE LAPDOG DAN RATHER ABOVE LYING ABOUT GLOBAL WARMING THAT’S NOW BEEN PROVEN TO BE A HOAX!
ABOVE LAPDOG JOHN CHANCELLOR LYING ABOUT CON/CHEMTRAILS .
My endless videos here prove the government and their lapdog mouth pieces never tell the truth. Thank goodness all the endless corruption is now being exposed. If you still think the slow poisons aren’t slow killing humanity you need a shock treatment. All of this is down right lies being used to control all humanity. WAKEUP!
Please send this shocking article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.