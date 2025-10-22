THE ABOVE VIDEO WILL BLOW YOUR MIND!

It REVEALS there’s far more LBJT mentally ill humans upon the earth than ever before. Almighty God gave all humanity FREE WELL! That being said! It does not give these DEMONIC PEOPLE the right to SHOVE their DEMENTED LIFESTYLE DOWN OTHER PEOPLES THROATS.

There are UNIVERSAL LAWS all life goes by! KARMA is the BALANCE that keeps HUMANITY in check. WHAT ONE SOWS HE OR SHE WILL REAP EITHER IN THE IS LIFE OR THE NEXT WHEN THE INDIVIDUAL DRAWS HIS OR HER LAST BREATH IN THE PHYSICAL BODY…

SADLY THOUGH! SATAN and his DEMONS have virtually complete control over the earth now. This is why CHILD SACRIFICE Iis being exposed right now. It’s also why VICIOUS RAPE AND MURDERS are happening as well. LYING-STEALING & CHEATING are also EXPLODING around the world.

Bible WARNS A VEIL of DELUSION has now been cast over humanity and he or she is willingly accepting these FALSE LIES as TRUTH. We are in the END TIMES so things are going to get ever more wicked from this point forward. Humanity can’t be saved so you only choice is to save yourself now!

Romans 1:26-28 ~ For this reason God gave them up to dishonorable passions. For their women exchanged natural relations for those that are contrary to nature; and the men likewise gave up natural relations with women and were consumed with passion for one another, men committing shameless acts with men and receiving in themselves the due penalty for their error. And since they did not see fit to acknowledge God, God gave them up to a debased mind to do what ought not to be done.

Leviticus 18:22 ~ You shall not lie with a male as with a woman; it is an abomination.

Leviticus 20:13 ~ If a man lies with a male as with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination; they shall surely be put to death; their blood is upon them.

Jude 1:7 ~ Just as Sodom and Gomorrah and the surrounding cities, which likewise indulged in sexual immorality and pursued unnatural desire, serve as an example by undergoing a punishment of eternal fire.

1 Corinthians 6:9-10 - Or do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived: neither the sexually immoral, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor men who practice homosexuality, nor thieves, nor the greedy, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor swindlers will inherit the kingdom of God.

It doesn’t matter if you believe the above bible verses or not. Other ancient documents WARN of these same judgements coming that DESTROYED their civilizations as well in the past.

All believers in Jesus have to prepare to defend themselves when, DEMON POSSESSED people come to KILL-STEAL & DESTROY them and their loved ones not long from now. The above video clearly WARN these MENTALLY ILL PEOPLE WILL KILL YOU IF YOU GET IN THEIR WAY!!!

Only DIVINE INTERVENTION can save humanity right now. The world has lost it’s mind so PREPARE! SHEER HELL is coming so PREP-PRAY & get the hell out of the way.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…