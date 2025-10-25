IF YOU’RE TERRIFIED OF DEATH YOU BETTER WATCH THE ABOVE SHOCKING VIDEO.

YOU SEE! Either way you’re going to suffer physical death not long from now. You can choose to take the SATANIC MARK OF THE BEAST 666 and prolong your physical life for a short time and when you finally draw your last breath end up in the FIERY PIT. Or you can refuse and be beheaded for JESUS CHRIST and live in ETERNITY forever more.

The bible tells us faithful followers will be divinely protected in these END TIMES we’re now living in today. However, this decision is in the hands of Almighty God and not our own choice. The HATEFUL MUSLIMS want to behead the TRUE FOLLOWERS OF JESUS. The CORRUPT FAKE ZIONIST JEWS declare all who worship JESUS will be beheaded. This is recorded in the EVIL NOHIDE LAWS they created.

The HATEFUL HOMOSEXUAL FACTION wants believers in JESUS murdered as well. You see! Devout TRUE BELIEVERS IN JESUS are a marked people just like the ones who lived in JESUS day. There’s another option call the CATCHING AWAY or RAPTURE. If and when it happens is also up to Almighty God. If it doesn’t happen in our lifetime we must still keep the faith in JESUS!

The bottom line is one way or another all of us we die at some point in time. JESUS DIED FOR OUR SINS so why should we think we’re more special than him to escape death. If you look at the world today it’s full of HORRIFIC EVIL. Almighty God has every right to destroy this age because EVIL HUMANITY has become far to evil to be saved now. CHILD SACRIFICE, DRINKING BABIES BLOOD AND EATING ITS FLESH, is reason enough for God to end all life on this INSANE PLANET.

My wife and I are old and ready to leave this planet where humans have no love only for themselves now. DON’T BE FOOLED! Everthing you have will be taken from you before long. When the CORRUPT STOCK MARKET CRASHES YOU WILL BE LEFT PENNY-LESS. If you didn’t PREP and get out of the FINANCIAL YOU’RE SCREWED!

The countless articles post here on my SUBSTACK should have alerted you already that this lost world is getting ready to crash now. If not then you will pay the price in short order.

Send this WAKEUP to everyone you know and subscribe. You owe it to your friends and lived ones to see my earth shaking posts.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…

My wife and I are