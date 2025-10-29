Above is a strange dream by preacher Perry Stone. Ordinarily, I do not post articles concerning mega preachers who flash SATANS OCCULT DEVIL SIGN but, I think this dream was important to share. Look at my last article if you want to know why I do not promote mega preachers. Here’s the link: https://substack.com/home/post/p-177449824

The problem with this video is Perry is demanding the CORRUPT POLITICIANS pass another huge spending bill to give UN-DESERVING FREE LOADERS another TRILLION plus dollars so LAZY AMERICANS AND 50 MILLION ILLEGALS can have more free tax payer money. My God! America is a QUAD TRILLION+ in DEBT right now with UNFUNDED DEBT right NOW!

My wife and I are disabled Vietnam era veterans and these able bodied OBESE people receiver 2/3 times more money a month than we do. You tell me! Is it FAIR young able bodied people half or more our age receive more money than us when we served our country to defend FREE SPEECH?

The dirty little secret is A-I robots are replacing humans and that’s why we’re now seeing 1,000’s of people loose their jobs now! Before long everyone in America will be on GOVERNMENT ASSISTANCE! We know the TAX BASE does not cover this tremendous debt right now! The LOOTING HAS ALREADY BEGUN IN AMERICA!

Watch the above video!

Sadly, FEW AMERICANS REALIZE NOW, America is being destroyed from within now. When the STOCK (CON) MARKET flips by 2026, everyone will be SCREWED! It’s then GUNS will have to be used to fight off the INSANE HUNGRY PEOPLE in AMERICA.

Pleas send this URGENT WARNING TO EVERYONE AND SUBSCRIBE. I believe MARTIAL WILL BE DECLARED BY 2026 and FREE SPEECH will then be DEAD!

WAKEUP!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…