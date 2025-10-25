The above video shows you what’s going in in the UK NOW!

Above Glenn Beck exposes terrifying information of what coming to America with this SATANIC I.D.

TRUMP DEMANDING CITIZENS NEED & I.D. TO DO ANYTHING ANYMORE. What he’s not telling you is this I.D. WILL READ TO THE MARK OF THE BEAST FOUND IN Revelation 13: 16-18! In other words! HUMANS WILL NOT BUY OR SELL UNLESS HE OR SHE HAS THIS MARK OF THE BEAST ON THEIR RIGHT HAND OR FOREHEAD!

It’s really sad most Americans are witching MINDLESS SPORTS or other DEMONIC ENTERTAINMENT and he or she has no idea, a SATANIC DIGITAL I.D. PRISON is being built around them now! The bible warns A VEIL OF DELUSION WILL BE CAST OVER HUMANITY IN THESE END TIMES WE’RE NOW LIVING IN. WAKE UP OR SUFFER THE CONSEQUENCES…

Please send this WAKEUP to everyone you know and subscribe! There’s no other way to WAKEUP HUMANITY.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…