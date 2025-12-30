THE ABOVE VIDEO PROVES A HOUSE WILL FINANCIALLY DRAIN THE LIFE OUT OF YOU!

My wife and I rent because we know it’s financially dangerous to buy a house now. Houses aren’t worth the lumber they’re built with now. Now houses a built with the cheapest of materials. If you must by find & old fixer upper and restore it. After the 1960’s developers began using the cheapest materials as possible. Now everything built is a throw away including cars. Quality has been sacrificed for the all mighty dollar.

The only safe investment now is in precious metals you hold in a secret place. Crypto and the CORRUPT STOCK MARKET is a fools gold. It can disappear in & instant. The stock market will crash in the near future. Millions of Americans are loosing their jobs now. The price of everything is EXPLODING now. We live in the most dangerous time in the history of humanity now.

The bible calls it the END TIMES as we now know it. If you think it’s bad now you haven’t seen anything yet. We’re getting ready to enter the worst in biblical history.

ARE YOU NOW AWAKE!

PREP-PRAY & PREPARE FOR WHAT COMES NEXT!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…