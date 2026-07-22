IT’S CLEAR HUMANITY HAS BEEN KEPT IN THE DARK CONCERNING OTHER NON WORLDLY DIMENSIONS.

One must understand there’s GODLY ANGELS and there’s DEMONIC ANGELS. Only through the HOLY SPIRIT can one separate the TWO!

This is why one must accept JESUS as their Lord & Eternal Savior if he or she is to be protected by the evil one and his demonic demons.

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…