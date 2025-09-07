This is totally insane! Remember this! The Zionist fake jews are not the real jews of the bible.

We know this child sacrifice still goes on today because of the zionist rabbis who were busted under their synagogue in New York City not long ago. Another proof is zionist Epstein and his child sex sacrifice network now being exposed.

Please send this shocking article to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP HUMANITY.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…