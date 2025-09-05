The above captioned movie shocked me. It exposes SATANISM, HOMOSEXUALITY, ROBOTS, THE DEMONIC ELITE WHO CONTROL THE WORLD RIGHT NOW AND THE TOTAL ENSLAVEMENT OF ALL HUMANITY!

This INSANE movie also exposes A-1 and the fact that even time is controlled on planet earth. The Tower of Babel is also covered as well as the control of religion. Interesting the movie was released before Hitler came to power. Notice how SEX is used to control all humanity.

It’s really sad how humanity STILL goes along to get along never knowing the TRUTH. Human’s have been played for the FOOL and will draw their last breaths headed to the under world. We’re at a point of no return and the only hope is in Jesus now.

Please send this shocking movie to everyone you know and subscribe! It’s the only way to save souls from the SHEER HELL COMING!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther.

Notice below the up side down PENTAGRAM and the robot in this dark movie.